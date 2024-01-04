Ivan Provorov and the Columbus Blue Jackets will play on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Philadelphia Flyers. Thinking about a wager on Provorov? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Ivan Provorov vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Provorov Season Stats Insights

In 39 games this season, Provorov has a plus-minus of -11, while averaging 23:02 on the ice per game.

Provorov has a goal in two of 39 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Provorov has a point in 18 of 39 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In 16 of 39 games this season, Provorov has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Provorov's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 40.8% that he hits the over.

Provorov has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Provorov Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 103 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 39 Games 2 21 Points 1 2 Goals 0 19 Assists 1

