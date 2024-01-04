Jack Roslovic will be on the ice when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Philadelphia Flyers face off on Thursday at Wells Fargo Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Roslovic's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Jack Roslovic vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Roslovic Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Roslovic has averaged 15:27 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -8.

Roslovic has a goal in two of 17 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In six of 17 games this year, Roslovic has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Roslovic has posted an assist in a game five times this season in 17 games played, including multiple assists once.

Roslovic's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Roslovic going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Roslovic Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 103 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 17 Games 5 8 Points 1 2 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

