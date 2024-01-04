The Columbus Blue Jackets, Kent Johnson included, will play the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Johnson? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Kent Johnson vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +320)

Johnson Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Johnson has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 12:25 on the ice per game.

Johnson has scored a goal in five of 23 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In nine of 23 games this season, Johnson has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Johnson has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 23 games played, including multiple assists once.

Johnson has an implied probability of 39.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Johnson has an implied probability of 23.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Johnson Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 103 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 23 Games 5 13 Points 2 6 Goals 1 7 Assists 1

