In the upcoming matchup versus the Philadelphia Flyers, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Kirill Marchenko to light the lamp for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Kirill Marchenko score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchenko stats and insights

In 11 of 37 games this season, Marchenko has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In two games against the Flyers this season, he has attempted six shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has scored five goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Marchenko averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 103 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Marchenko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Bruins 0 0 0 13:41 Home L 4-1 12/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:29 Away L 3-2 OT 12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:01 Home W 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:10 Away L 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:30 Home L 4-1 12/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:22 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 3 3 0 15:20 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 1 1 0 20:52 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:18 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 17:05 Home L 5-2

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

