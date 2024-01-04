Will Mathieu Olivier find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets square off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Mathieu Olivier score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Olivier stats and insights

Olivier has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Flyers this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Olivier has zero points on the power play.

He has a 5.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.5 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 103 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.8 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Olivier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:51 Away L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:21 Home L 6-3 12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 9:59 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:08 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 1 1 0 11:07 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 10:23 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:10 Home W 4-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 7:52 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:32 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 8:45 Away L 5-2

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH

