Raleigh County, WV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Raleigh County, West Virginia? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Raleigh County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greenbrier West High School at Independence High School
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Beckley, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
