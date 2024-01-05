Donovan Mitchell and Kyle Kuzma are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Washington Wizards meet at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Friday (beginning at 7:30 PM ET).

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and MNMT2

BSOH and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs Wizards Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: +100) 6.5 (Over: -141) 3.5 (Over: -114)

The 30.5 points prop total set for Mitchell on Friday is 2.8 more than his scoring average on the season (27.7).

His per-game rebound average of 5.6 is 0.1 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (5.5).

Mitchell's year-long assist average -- 5.6 per game -- is 0.9 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (6.5).

Mitchell has made 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Jarrett Allen Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (Over: -115) 13.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: +124)

Jarrett Allen is averaging 14.4 points per game this season, 4.1 less than his over/under on Friday.

He averages 3.8 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 13.5.

Allen has collected 3.0 assists per game, 1.5 lower than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: +122)

Max Strus' 14.1 points per game are 1.4 fewer than Friday's over/under.

He has grabbed 5.1 boards per game, 0.6 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Strus' assist average -- 3.9 -- is higher than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).

Strus, at 2.9 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.6 less than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: +114) 3.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: -139)

The 22.8 points Kuzma scores per game are 0.3 more than his prop total on Friday.

He has grabbed 6.1 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Friday's game (6.5).

Kuzma's assist average -- 4.3 -- is higher than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).

Kuzma has knocked down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his over/under on Friday.

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -143) 5.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: +100)

The 12.5-point total set for Tyus Jones on Friday equals his season scoring average.

He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (3.0) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (2.5).

Jones has averaged 5.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Friday's assist over/under (5.5).

Jones has averaged the same number of three-pointers per game as his over/under on Friday (1.5).

