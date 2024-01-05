Donovan Mitchell, Top Cavaliers Players to Watch vs. the Wizards - January 5
The Cleveland Cavaliers (19-15) take on the Washington Wizards (6-27) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Jarrett Allen of the Cavaliers is a player to watch in this contest.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH, MNMT2
Cavaliers' Last Game
On Wednesday, the Cavaliers defeated the Wizards 140-101, led by Max Strus with 24 points (plus three assists and four rebounds). Kyle Kuzma was the high scorer for the losing side with 16 points, and he added three assists and two boards.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Max Strus
|24
|4
|3
|1
|1
|6
|Donovan Mitchell
|22
|3
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Caris LeVert
|21
|5
|5
|1
|1
|3
Cavaliers vs Wizards Additional Info
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell puts up 27.7 points, 5.6 boards and 5.6 assists per contest, making 45.5% of shots from the field and 35.1% from downtown with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Allen is averaging 14.4 points, 3.0 assists and 9.7 boards per contest.
- Strus is posting 14.1 points, 3.9 assists and 5.1 boards per contest.
- Caris LeVert's numbers for the season are 16.2 points, 3.5 boards and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 42.4% from the field and 33.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Georges Niang is averaging 8.3 points, 1.2 assists and 3.6 boards per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jarrett Allen
|18.0
|12.7
|4.2
|0.9
|0.8
|0.0
|Donovan Mitchell
|17.2
|3.0
|4.5
|1.1
|0.5
|2.0
|Caris LeVert
|17.1
|3.0
|4.2
|1.0
|0.3
|2.1
|Max Strus
|14.0
|4.0
|3.9
|1.0
|0.7
|3.0
|Isaac Okoro
|12.4
|3.4
|3.3
|0.7
|0.4
|1.3
