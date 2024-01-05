The Cleveland Cavaliers (19-15) face the Washington Wizards (6-27) as heavy, 10.5-point favorites on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and MNMT2.

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and MNMT2

BSOH and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 124 - Wizards 110

Cavaliers vs Wizards Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 10.5)

Cavaliers (- 10.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-14.1)

Cavaliers (-14.1) Pick OU: Under (240.5)



Under (240.5) Computer Predicted Total: 234.0

The Cavaliers have put together an 18-16-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 16-17-0 mark of the Wizards.

Cleveland hasn't covered the spread as a 10.5-point favorite or more this season, while Washington covers as an underdog of 10.5 or more 55.6% of the time.

Washington and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 60.6% of the time this season (20 out of 33). That's more often than Cleveland and its opponents have (18 out of 34).

The Cavaliers have a .684 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (13-6) this season, higher than the .161 winning percentage for the Wizards as a moneyline underdog (5-26).

Cavaliers Performance Insights

The Cavaliers rank 21st in the NBA with 113.1 points per game so far this year. At the other end, they rank ninth with 112.1 points allowed per game.

Cleveland is ninth in the NBA with 44.6 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks eighth with 42.6 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Cavaliers rank 10th in the NBA with 26.5 dimes per game.

This year, Cleveland is committing 13.1 turnovers per game (18th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 13.5 turnovers per contest (11th-ranked).

The Cavaliers are sinking 12.6 three-pointers per game (16th-ranked in NBA) this season, while owning a 35% three-point percentage (25th-ranked).

