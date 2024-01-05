Georges Niang and the Cleveland Cavaliers take the court versus the Washington Wizards at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 140-101 win over the Wizards (his previous game) Niang produced 15 points and eight rebounds.

If you'd like to make predictions on Niang's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georges Niang Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.3 8.8 Rebounds 2.5 3.6 2.9 Assists -- 1.2 1.0 PRA -- 13.1 12.7 PR -- 11.9 11.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Niang's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Georges Niang Insights vs. the Wizards

Niang has taken 7.7 shots per game this season and made 3.1 per game, which account for 8.6% and 7.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

Niang's opponents, the Wizards, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.4 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 100.9 per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams.

The Wizards concede 126.6 points per game, worst in the NBA.

On the boards, the Wizards are last in the league, allowing 50 rebounds per game.

The Wizards are the worst team in the NBA, allowing 30.5 assists per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Georges Niang vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/3/2024 28 15 8 1 3 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.