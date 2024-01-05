Lakers vs. Grizzlies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) are 4.5-point favorites as they look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE. The matchup has a point total of 228.5.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-4.5
|228.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over 228.5 combined points in 19 of 35 games this season.
- The average total in Los Angeles' games this season is 228.3, 0.2 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Lakers have gone 15-20-0 ATS this season.
- Los Angeles has been the favorite in 22 games this season and won 14 (63.6%) of those contests.
- Los Angeles has a record of 9-2, a 81.8% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The Lakers have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis has played nine games this season that have had more than 228.5 combined points scored.
- Memphis' games this season have had an average of 220.3 points, 8.2 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Memphis is 13-21-0 against the spread this season.
- The Grizzlies have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (23.8%) in those games.
- Memphis has a record of 3-10, a 23.1% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +155 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Memphis has a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.
Lakers vs Grizzlies Additional Info
|Lakers vs Grizzlies Players to Watch
|Lakers vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Lakers vs Grizzlies Odds/Over/Under
|Lakers vs Grizzlies Prediction
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 228.5
|% of Games Over 228.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|19
|54.3%
|113.7
|220.6
|114.6
|228
|229.4
|Grizzlies
|9
|26.5%
|106.9
|220.6
|113.4
|228
|224.6
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- The Lakers are 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall in their last 10 contests.
- Seven of Lakers' last 10 outings have hit the over.
- In home games, Los Angeles sports a better record against the spread (7-9-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (8-11-0).
- The Lakers put up 113.7 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 113.4 the Grizzlies give up.
- When Los Angeles totals more than 113.4 points, it is 9-6 against the spread and 11-4 overall.
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- Memphis is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Grizzlies have hit the over three times.
- Memphis' winning percentage against the spread at home is .250 (4-12-0). Away, it is .500 (9-9-0).
- The Grizzlies average 7.7 fewer points per game (106.9) than the Lakers give up to opponents (114.6).
- Memphis is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when it scores more than 114.6 points.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|15-20
|6-5
|18-17
|Grizzlies
|13-21
|7-8
|13-21
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Point Insights
|Lakers
|Grizzlies
|113.7
|106.9
|19
|30
|9-6
|6-1
|11-4
|6-1
|114.6
|113.4
|16
|13
|5-4
|10-7
|8-1
|9-8
