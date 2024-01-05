Lincoln County, WV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Lincoln County, West Virginia, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lincoln County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Scott High School at Lincoln County High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Hamlin, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
