Friday's Big Ten slate includes the Northwestern Wildcats (5-7) versus the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) at 8:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Ohio State vs. Northwestern Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Ohio State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio State Players to Watch

Jacy Sheldon: 19.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Taylor Thierry: 13.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Cotie McMahon: 13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Celeste Taylor: 7.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Rebeka Mikulasikova: 8.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northwestern Players to Watch

Melannie Daley: 13.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Caileigh Walsh: 11.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Caroline Lau: 7.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 6.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 6.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Paige Mott: 8.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK Hailey Weaver: 11.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.