The Northwestern Wildcats (6-8) go up against the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday in Big Ten play. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
  • TV: B1G+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Ohio State vs. Northwestern Scoring Comparison

  • The Buckeyes score an average of 80.9 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 80.1 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 80.1 points, Ohio State is 6-0.
  • Northwestern's record is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 80.9 points.
  • The 68.5 points per game the Wildcats record are 7.3 more points than the Buckeyes allow (61.2).
  • Northwestern has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 61.2 points.
  • Ohio State has a 9-0 record when allowing fewer than 68.5 points.
  • The Wildcats are making 42.8% of their shots from the field, 3.2% higher than the Buckeyes concede to opponents (39.6%).
  • The Buckeyes' 46.7 shooting percentage from the field is three higher than the Wildcats have conceded.

Ohio State Leaders

  • Taylor Thierry: 13.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 63.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)
  • Jacy Sheldon: 18.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 54.7 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (24-for-59)
  • Celeste Taylor: 8.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 36 FG%, 23.9 3PT% (11-for-46)
  • Cotie McMahon: 13.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.9 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)
  • Rebeka Mikulasikova: 8.5 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 UCLA L 77-71 Value City Arena
12/22/2023 Belmont W 84-55 Value City Arena
12/30/2023 @ Michigan L 69-60 Crisler Center
1/5/2024 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena
1/11/2024 Rutgers - Value City Arena
1/14/2024 Michigan State - Value City Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.