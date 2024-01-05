How to Watch the Ohio State vs. Northwestern Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Northwestern Wildcats (6-8) go up against the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday in Big Ten play. The matchup airs on B1G+.
Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
- TV: B1G+
Ohio State vs. Northwestern Scoring Comparison
- The Buckeyes score an average of 80.9 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 80.1 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 80.1 points, Ohio State is 6-0.
- Northwestern's record is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 80.9 points.
- The 68.5 points per game the Wildcats record are 7.3 more points than the Buckeyes allow (61.2).
- Northwestern has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 61.2 points.
- Ohio State has a 9-0 record when allowing fewer than 68.5 points.
- The Wildcats are making 42.8% of their shots from the field, 3.2% higher than the Buckeyes concede to opponents (39.6%).
- The Buckeyes' 46.7 shooting percentage from the field is three higher than the Wildcats have conceded.
Ohio State Leaders
- Taylor Thierry: 13.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 63.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)
- Jacy Sheldon: 18.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 54.7 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (24-for-59)
- Celeste Taylor: 8.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 36 FG%, 23.9 3PT% (11-for-46)
- Cotie McMahon: 13.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.9 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)
- Rebeka Mikulasikova: 8.5 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33)
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|UCLA
|L 77-71
|Value City Arena
|12/22/2023
|Belmont
|W 84-55
|Value City Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Michigan
|L 69-60
|Crisler Center
|1/5/2024
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|1/11/2024
|Rutgers
|-
|Value City Arena
|1/14/2024
|Michigan State
|-
|Value City Arena
