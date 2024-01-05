How to Watch Purdue vs. Illinois on TV or Live Stream - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Two streaking squads hit the court when the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) host the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET. The Boilermakers are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Fighting Illini, winners of four in a row.
Purdue vs. Illinois Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Purdue Stats Insights
- This season, the Boilermakers have a 49.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.8% higher than the 37.8% of shots the Fighting Illini's opponents have made.
- Purdue has a 12-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.8% from the field.
- The Boilermakers are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini sit at first.
- The Boilermakers average 19.9 more points per game (85.4) than the Fighting Illini allow (65.5).
- Purdue is 13-1 when scoring more than 65.5 points.
Illinois Stats Insights
- The Fighting Illini's 48.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.8 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have given up to their opponents (39.5%).
- Illinois is 11-0 when it shoots higher than 39.5% from the field.
- The Boilermakers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini rank 38th.
- The Fighting Illini put up an average of 83.9 points per game, 16.9 more points than the 67 the Boilermakers give up to opponents.
- Illinois has a 10-1 record when giving up fewer than 85.4 points.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Purdue averaged 76.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 67.3 points per game in away games, a difference of nine points per contest.
- Defensively the Boilermakers were better in home games last year, giving up 61.2 points per game, compared to 64.3 on the road.
- Purdue averaged 7.5 treys per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged on the road (6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).
Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Illinois scored 77.5 points per game at home last season, and 70 away.
- The Fighting Illini gave up 62.1 points per game at home last season, and 69.8 away.
- At home, Illinois knocked down 8 treys per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (6.5). Illinois' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.3%) than away (27.9%).
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 100-57
|Mackey Arena
|12/29/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|W 80-53
|Mackey Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Maryland
|W 67-53
|Xfinity Center
|1/5/2024
|Illinois
|-
|Mackey Arena
|1/9/2024
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|1/13/2024
|Penn State
|-
|Mackey Arena
Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Missouri
|W 97-73
|Enterprise Center
|12/29/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|W 104-71
|State Farm Center
|1/2/2024
|Northwestern
|W 96-66
|State Farm Center
|1/5/2024
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
|1/11/2024
|Michigan State
|-
|State Farm Center
|1/14/2024
|Maryland
|-
|State Farm Center
