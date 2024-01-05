Sam Merrill and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers will be hitting the court versus the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Merrill tallied 11 points and six assists in his previous game, which ended in a 140-101 win against the Wizards.

Below, we dig into Merrill's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sam Merrill Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 6.5 10.0 Rebounds -- 1.5 2.2 Assists -- 1.2 1.8 PRA -- 9.2 14 PR -- 8 12.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Merrill's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sam Merrill Insights vs. the Wizards

Merrill is responsible for taking 3.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.2 per game.

The Cavaliers rank 20th in possessions per game with 100.9. His opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th with 105.4 possessions per contest.

The Wizards give up 126.6 points per contest, worst in the league.

On the boards, the Wizards have allowed 50 rebounds per game, which is worst in the league.

Looking at assists, the Wizards have allowed 30.5 per game, worst in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sam Merrill vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/3/2024 29 11 5 6 3 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.