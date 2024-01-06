Adam Fantilli will be on the ice when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Minnesota Wild play on Saturday at Nationwide Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Fantilli's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Adam Fantilli vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Fantilli Season Stats Insights

Fantilli's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:41 per game on the ice, is -13.

Fantilli has scored a goal in 10 of 40 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Fantilli has a point in 20 games this season (out of 40), including multiple points three times.

In 13 of 40 games this year, Fantilli has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Fantilli goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Fantilli has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Fantilli Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 118 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 40 Games 1 24 Points 1 11 Goals 1 13 Assists 0

