Will Alexandre Texier Score a Goal Against the Wild on January 6?
Should you wager on Alexandre Texier to find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Minnesota Wild go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Alexandre Texier score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Texier stats and insights
- Texier has scored in six of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Wild this season, but has not scored.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Texier's shooting percentage is 12.2%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Wild are conceding 118 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 16.8 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Texier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:25
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|1/2/2024
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:33
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/30/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:16
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/29/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|16:39
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|12/27/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|14:57
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:47
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|8:19
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|14:33
|Away
|W 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|11:13
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|9:54
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
Blue Jackets vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
