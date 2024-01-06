The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens are slated to square off in a Week 18 matchup at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday. Will Allen Robinson II get into the end zone in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

Steelers vs Ravens Anytime TD Bets

Will Allen Robinson II score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Robinson has accumulated a 280-yard season on 34 catches so far. He has been targeted on 48 occasions, and averages 20 yards.

Having played 14 games this season, Robinson has not had a TD reception.

Allen Robinson II Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 8 5 64 0 Week 2 Browns 3 2 12 0 Week 3 @Raiders 4 4 24 0 Week 4 @Texans 2 1 8 0 Week 5 Ravens 9 5 29 0 Week 7 @Rams 1 1 7 0 Week 8 Jaguars 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Titans 2 1 10 0 Week 11 @Browns 4 3 20 0 Week 12 @Bengals 1 1 11 0 Week 13 Cardinals 3 3 19 0 Week 14 Patriots 3 1 21 0 Week 15 @Colts 3 3 19 0 Week 16 Bengals 4 4 36 0

