Allen Robinson II has a tough matchup when his Pittsburgh Steelers face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18 (Saturday, 4:30 PM ET). The Ravens give up 195.6 passing yards per game, sixth-best in the NFL.

Robinson has 34 receptions for 280 yards so far this year. He's been targeted 48 times, producing 20.0 yards per game.

Robinson vs. the Ravens

Robinson vs the Ravens (since 2021): 1 GP / 29 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 29 REC YPG / REC TD Baltimore has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Ravens have surrendered a TD pass to 16 opposing players this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Baltimore on the season.

The pass defense of the Ravens is conceding 195.6 yards per contest this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Ravens have the No. 1 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 17 this season (1.1 per game).

Allen Robinson II Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-110)

Robinson Receiving Insights

In six of 12 games this season, Robinson has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Robinson has 9.9% of his team's target share (48 targets on 486 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 48 times, averaging 5.8 yards per target (116th in NFL).

Robinson, in 14 games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Robinson has been targeted four times in the red zone (9.1% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts).

Robinson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bengals 12/23/2023 Week 16 4 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 12/16/2023 Week 15 3 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 12/7/2023 Week 14 3 TAR / 1 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/26/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

