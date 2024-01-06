The Columbus Blue Jackets (13-19-8) will be monitoring five players on the injury report, including Zachary Werenski, as they prepare for a Saturday, January 6 matchup with the Minnesota Wild (16-17-4) at Nationwide Arena. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET.

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Boone Jenner C Out Jaw Patrik Laine LW Out Clavicle Fracture Nick Blankenburg D Out Upper Body Zachary Werenski D Out Lower Body Sean Kuraly C Out Abdominal

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jonas Brodin D Out Upper Body Caedan Bankier C Out Undisclosed Michael Milne LW Out Undisclosed Sam Hentges C Out Undisclosed Kirill Kaprizov LW Out Upper Body Marcus Foligno LW Questionable Lower Body Filip Gustavsson G Out Lower Body Jared Spurgeon D Out Undisclosed Vinni Lettieri C Out Lower Body

Blue Jackets vs. Wild Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Arena: Nationwide Arena

Blue Jackets Season Insights

With 122 goals (3.0 per game), the Blue Jackets have the NHL's 13th-ranked offense.

Columbus has given up 145 total goals this season (3.6 per game), ranking 30th in the league.

With a goal differential of -23, they are 27th in the league.

Wild Season Insights

The Wild's 109 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 25th in the NHL.

Their goal differential (-9) ranks 24th in the league.

