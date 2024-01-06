The Minnesota Wild (16-17-4) have -130 moneyline odds to win when they go on the road for a matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets (13-19-8), who have +110 moneyline odds, on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX.

Blue Jackets vs. Wild Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blue Jackets vs. Wild Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Blue Jackets vs. Wild Betting Trends

Columbus' games this season have had over 6 goals 26 of 39 times.

The Wild have been victorious in 10 of their 14 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (71.4%).

The Blue Jackets have secured an upset victory in 12, or 33.3%, of the 36 games they have played while the underdog this season.

When playing with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter, Minnesota is 8-1 (winning 88.9% of the time).

Columbus has a record of 12-21 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Blue Jackets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 5-5 4-5-1 6.1 2.7 2.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 2.7 2.8 6 20.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 7-3 4-5-1 6.7 3.5 3.9 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-3-3 3.5 3.9 4 16.0% Record as ML Favorite 3-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-5 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-6 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

