Cabell County, WV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:49 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Cabell County, West Virginia is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cabell County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greenbrier East High School at Cabell Midland High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Beckley, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huntington High School at Princeton Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Beckley, WV
- Conference: Mountain State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.