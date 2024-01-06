When the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens square off in Week 18 on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET, will Connor Heyward hit paydirt? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Heyward will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Steelers vs Ravens Anytime TD Bets

Will Connor Heyward score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a TD)

Heyward's 21 catches (on 32 targets) have netted him 163 yards (12.5 per game).

Heyward, in 10 games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Connor Heyward Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 4 2 19 0 Week 3 @Raiders 2 0 0 0 Week 5 Ravens 4 3 23 0 Week 7 @Rams 3 2 23 0 Week 8 Jaguars 6 5 24 0 Week 9 Titans 3 2 16 0 Week 10 Packers 4 3 32 0 Week 12 @Bengals 2 2 11 0 Week 13 Cardinals 2 0 0 0 Week 14 Patriots 2 2 15 0

Rep Connor Heyward with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.