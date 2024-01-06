Will Diontae Johnson Score a Touchdown Against the Ravens in Week 18?
When Diontae Johnson hits the gridiron for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week 18 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens (on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.
Steelers vs Ravens Anytime TD Bets
Will Diontae Johnson score a touchdown against the Ravens?
Odds to score a TD this game: +225 (Bet $10 to win $22.50 if he scores a TD)
- Johnson has accumulated 47 catches for 628 yards and four TDs this campaign. He has been targeted on 82 occasions, and averages 52.3 yards receiving.
- Johnson has four games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 12 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.
Diontae Johnson Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|49ers
|6
|3
|48
|0
|Week 7
|@Rams
|6
|5
|79
|0
|Week 8
|Jaguars
|14
|8
|85
|0
|Week 9
|Titans
|9
|7
|90
|1
|Week 10
|Packers
|4
|1
|17
|0
|Week 11
|@Browns
|8
|2
|16
|0
|Week 12
|@Bengals
|8
|4
|50
|0
|Week 13
|Cardinals
|5
|4
|33
|1
|Week 14
|Patriots
|7
|3
|57
|1
|Week 15
|@Colts
|6
|4
|62
|1
|Week 16
|Bengals
|5
|2
|15
|0
|Week 17
|@Seahawks
|4
|4
|76
|0
