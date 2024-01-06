When the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Dmitri Voronkov score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Dmitri Voronkov score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Voronkov stats and insights

  • In seven of 34 games this season, Voronkov has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Wild yet this season.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
  • Voronkov averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.2%.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild have conceded 118 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Voronkov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 11:13 Away W 3-2 SO
1/2/2024 Bruins 1 0 1 11:52 Home L 4-1
12/30/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 14:24 Away L 3-2 OT
12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 13:10 Home W 6-5 OT
12/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:42 Away L 4-3 OT
12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:39 Home L 4-1
12/21/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 16:34 Home L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:37 Away W 9-4
12/16/2023 Devils 1 0 1 17:42 Home L 6-3
12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:12 Away W 6-5 OT

Blue Jackets vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

