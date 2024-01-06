George Pickens and the Pittsburgh Steelers meet the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18 at M&T Bank Stadium, where they'll face Geno Stone and the Baltimore Ravens defense. For more stats and analysis on the Steelers pass catchers' matchup against the Ravens' secondary, continue reading.

Steelers vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland TV: ABC/ESPN

George Pickens Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Ravens 145.5 9.1 18 67 7.75

George Pickens vs. Geno Stone Insights

George Pickens & the Steelers' Offense

George Pickens' team-high 1,140 yards as a receiver have come on 63 catches (out of 106 targets) with five touchdowns.

In the air, Pittsburgh has passed for 3,029 yards, or 189.3 per game -- that's the eighth-lowest total in the NFL.

The Steelers put up only 17.9 points per game, 27th in the league.

Pittsburgh is not throwing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking sixth in the NFL with 30.4 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the Steelers have been one of the least pass-heavy teams this season, throwing the ball 44 times (fourth-fewest in league).

Geno Stone & the Ravens' Defense

Geno Stone has a team-leading seven interceptions to go along with 66 tackles and nine passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Baltimore is top-10 this year, ranking sixth in the NFL with 3,129 total passing yards allowed (195.6 allowed per game). It also ranks first in passing TDs allowed (17).

This season, the Ravens have been sparked by their defense, which ranks first in the NFL with 16.4 points allowed per game. They also rank fourth in total yards allowed (302.1 per game).

Baltimore has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to six players this season.

The Ravens have allowed 16 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

George Pickens vs. Geno Stone Advanced Stats

George Pickens Geno Stone Rec. Targets 106 41 Def. Targets Receptions 63 9 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 18.1 26 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1140 66 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 71.3 4.1 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 445 0.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 8 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 5 7 Interceptions

