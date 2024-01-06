Ivan Provorov will be on the ice when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Minnesota Wild meet on Saturday at Nationwide Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Provorov in the Blue Jackets-Wild matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Ivan Provorov vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Provorov Season Stats Insights

In 40 games this season, Provorov has averaged 23:03 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -11.

In two of 40 games this year, Provorov has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Provorov has a point in 18 games this season (out of 40), including multiple points three times.

In 16 of 40 games this season, Provorov has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Provorov goes over his points prop total is 41.7%, based on the odds.

Provorov has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Provorov Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild are conceding 118 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 40 Games 3 21 Points 2 2 Goals 0 19 Assists 2

