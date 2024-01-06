Can we expect Jake Bean scoring a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets face off with the Minnesota Wild at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Jake Bean score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Bean stats and insights

  • In three of 37 games this season, Bean has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
  • Bean has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 118 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 16.8 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Bean recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Flyers 1 1 0 20:04 Away W 3-2 SO
1/2/2024 Bruins 0 0 0 19:50 Home L 4-1
12/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:57 Away L 3-2 OT
12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 22:06 Home W 6-5 OT
12/27/2023 Devils 1 1 0 20:00 Away L 4-3 OT
12/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:18 Home L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:50 Away W 9-4
12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:35 Away W 6-5 OT
12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:20 Home L 5-2
12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:00 Home W 5-2

Blue Jackets vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

