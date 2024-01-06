Jaylen Warren has a decent matchup when his Pittsburgh Steelers face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18 (Saturday, 4:30 PM ET). The Ravens have allowed 106.6 rushing yards per game, 13th in the NFL.

Warren has recorded 140 carries for 751 yards (46.9 ypg), and Warren has scored four touchdowns on the ground. On the year, Warren also has 56 receptions for 353 yards (22.1 ypg).

Warren vs. the Ravens

Warren vs the Ravens (since 2021): 3 GP / 42.3 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 42.3 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Ravens have let five opposing rushers to put up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Baltimore has allowed five opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

No player has rushed two or more TDs against the Ravens this season.

The 106.6 rushing yards per game given up by the Ravens defense makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense.

The Ravens have the No. 1 defense in the NFL in rushing TDs allowed, giving up five this season (0.3 per game).

Steelers Player Previews

Jaylen Warren Rushing Props vs. the Ravens

Rushing Yards: 41.5 (-111)

Warren Rushing Insights

So far this season, Warren has hit the over six times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 16 opportunities).

The Steelers have passed 52.0% of the time and run 48.0% this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 31.2% of his team's 448 rushing attempts this season (140).

Warren has rushed for a score in four of his games this season but has yet to score more than once in a single contest.

He has 14.8% of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

He has 16 red zone carries for 25.0% of the team share (his team runs on 59.3% of its plays in the red zone).

Jaylen Warren Receiving Props vs the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 21.5 (-115)

Warren Receiving Insights

In nine of 16 games this year, Warren has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Warren has received 14.2% of his team's 486 passing attempts this season (69 targets).

He is averaging 5.1 yards per target (124th in NFL play), racking up 353 yards on 69 passes thrown his way.

Warren, in 16 games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Warren has been targeted five times in the red zone (11.4% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts).

Warren's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Seahawks 12/31/2023 Week 17 13 ATT / 75 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 4 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 12/23/2023 Week 16 8 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 12/16/2023 Week 15 10 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 12/7/2023 Week 14 7 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 12/3/2023 Week 13 9 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 1 REC / -4 YDS / 0 TDs

