Johnny Gaudreau will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Columbus Blue Jackets face the Minnesota Wild at Nationwide Arena. Looking to bet on Gaudreau's props? Here is some information to help you.

Johnny Gaudreau vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Gaudreau Season Stats Insights

In 40 games this season, Gaudreau has a plus-minus rating of -18, while averaging 18:55 on the ice per game.

Gaudreau has a goal in seven games this year through 40 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Gaudreau has a point in 17 games this season (out of 40), including multiple points six times.

Gaudreau has an assist in 14 of 40 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Gaudreau has an implied probability of 54.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 40.8% chance of Gaudreau having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Gaudreau Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 118 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 40 Games 3 25 Points 1 7 Goals 0 18 Assists 1

