Will Justin Danforth Score a Goal Against the Wild on January 6?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Justin Danforth a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Justin Danforth score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Danforth stats and insights
- In nine of 40 games this season, Danforth has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Wild this season, he has taken five shots and scored one goal.
- Danforth has no points on the power play.
- He has a 17.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 118 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 16.8 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Danforth recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|18:56
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|1/2/2024
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:02
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/30/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|17:41
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/29/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|17:41
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|12/27/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|21:33
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|19:18
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|18:28
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Away
|W 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:57
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|1
|1
|19:20
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
Blue Jackets vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
