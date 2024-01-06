Kansas vs. TCU: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) will be trying to extend a six-game home winning streak when taking on the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Allen Fieldhouse. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on CBS.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kansas vs. TCU matchup.
Kansas vs. TCU Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kansas vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas Moneyline
|TCU Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Kansas (-9.5)
|148.5
|-480
|+360
Kansas vs. TCU Betting Trends
- Kansas has covered five times in 13 chances against the spread this season.
- So far this season, five out of the Jayhawks' 13 games have gone over the point total.
- TCU has won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.
- The Horned Frogs and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of 13 times this season.
Kansas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1400
- Oddsmakers rate Kansas considerably higher (fifth-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (14th-best).
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Jayhawks have experienced the 49th-biggest change this season, dropping from +1000 at the start to +1400.
- Kansas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 6.7%.
TCU Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Horned Frogs have had the 32nd-biggest change this season, dropping from +4500 at the start to +6000.
- The implied probability of TCU winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.
