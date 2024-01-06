Kenny Pickett was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Baltimore Ravens at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday in Week 18. All of Pickett's stats can be found below.

In terms of season stats, Pickett has thrown for 2,070 yards (172.5 per game) and six touchdowns, with four picks. He has connected on 62.0% of his passes (201-for-324), and has 42 carries for 54 yards one touchdown.

Kenny Pickett Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

Steelers vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Day: January 6, 2024

January 6, 2024 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Pickett 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 201 324 62.0% 2,070 6 4 6.4 42 54 1

Pickett Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 49ers 31 46 232 1 2 1 4 0 Week 2 Browns 15 30 222 1 1 4 -6 0 Week 3 @Raiders 16 28 235 2 0 3 11 0 Week 4 @Texans 15 23 114 0 1 2 9 0 Week 5 Ravens 18 32 224 1 0 6 -6 0 Week 7 @Rams 17 25 230 0 0 8 0 1 Week 8 Jaguars 10 16 73 0 0 1 10 0 Week 9 Titans 19 30 160 1 0 1 -1 0 Week 10 Packers 14 23 126 0 0 4 16 0 Week 11 @Browns 15 28 106 0 0 4 9 0 Week 12 @Bengals 24 33 278 0 0 5 5 0 Week 13 Cardinals 7 10 70 0 0 3 3 0

