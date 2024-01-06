Will Kent Johnson Score a Goal Against the Wild on January 6?
Will Kent Johnson score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets square off against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Kent Johnson score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnson stats and insights
- In five of 24 games this season, Johnson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has attempted four shots in one game versus the Wild this season, and has scored one goal.
- Johnson has zero points on the power play.
- Johnson averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.8%.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have conceded 118 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|18:00
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|1/2/2024
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|15:04
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/30/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:57
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/29/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|14:15
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|12/27/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:54
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:25
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:59
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|13:54
|Away
|W 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:33
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|3
|2
|1
|14:23
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
Blue Jackets vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
