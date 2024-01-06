The Texas State Bobcats (6-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) will try to end a three-game losing streak when hosting the Marshall Thundering Herd (7-8, 2-0 Sun Belt) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Strahan Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Marshall vs. Texas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Marshall vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marshall vs. Texas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Marshall Moneyline Texas State Moneyline BetMGM Marshall (-2.5) 141.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Marshall (-1.5) 140.5 -134 +110 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Marshall vs. Texas State Betting Trends

Marshall has covered seven times in 14 games with a spread this season.

In the Thundering Herd's 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Texas State has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

Bobcats games have gone over the point total four out of 12 times this year.

