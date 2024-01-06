How to Watch the Marshall vs. Arkansas State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Marshall Thundering Herd (8-5) will be looking to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-5) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Cam Henderson Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Marshall Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
Marshall vs. Arkansas State Scoring Comparison
- The Red Wolves put up an average of 70.5 points per game, just 2.2 fewer points than the 72.7 the Thundering Herd allow.
- Arkansas State is 6-0 when it scores more than 72.7 points.
- Marshall is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 70.5 points.
- The Thundering Herd average 85.6 points per game, 23.9 more points than the 61.7 the Red Wolves allow.
- Marshall is 8-4 when scoring more than 61.7 points.
- Arkansas State is 7-5 when giving up fewer than 85.6 points.
- The Thundering Herd are making 42.1% of their shots from the field, 2.3% higher than the Red Wolves allow to opponents (39.8%).
- The Red Wolves' 40.3 shooting percentage is 5.0 lower than the Thundering Herd have conceded.
Marshall Leaders
- Abby Beeman: 17.3 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 48.2 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (34-for-83)
- Breanna Campbell: 14.7 PTS, 2.8 STL, 48.6 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (14-for-30)
- Aislynn Hayes: 11.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (14-for-49)
- Mahogany Matthews: 9.5 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 44.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
- Roshala Scott: 21.0 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Marshall Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|L 66-59
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|@ Southern Miss
|W 87-72
|Reed Green Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|South Alabama
|W 90-64
|Cam Henderson Center
|1/6/2024
|Arkansas State
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
|1/11/2024
|@ Georgia State
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Coastal Carolina
|-
|HTC Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.