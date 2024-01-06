Marshall vs. Texas State January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Marshall Thundering Herd (5-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) meet a fellow Sun Belt squad, the Texas State Bobcats (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Strahan Arena. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
Marshall vs. Texas State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Marshall Players to Watch
- Nate Martin: 11 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Kevon Voyles: 14.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Obinna Anochili-Killen: 15.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Kamdyn Curfman: 12.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Jacob Conner: 7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
Texas State Players to Watch
- Brandon Love: 11.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.7 BLK
- Kaden Gumbs: 9.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Josh O'Garro: 7.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Christian Turner: 7.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordan Mason: 15.5 PTS, 4 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Marshall vs. Texas State Stat Comparison
|Texas State Rank
|Texas State AVG
|Marshall AVG
|Marshall Rank
|286th
|70
|Points Scored
|76.5
|139th
|124th
|68.8
|Points Allowed
|78.5
|329th
|223rd
|35.8
|Rebounds
|41.1
|33rd
|57th
|10.9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.8
|61st
|356th
|4.3
|3pt Made
|7.4
|195th
|249th
|12.5
|Assists
|14.7
|108th
|196th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|12.4
|233rd
