The Marshall Thundering Herd (5-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) meet a fellow Sun Belt squad, the Texas State Bobcats (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Strahan Arena. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Marshall vs. Texas State Game Information

Marshall Players to Watch

  • Nate Martin: 11 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Kevon Voyles: 14.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Obinna Anochili-Killen: 15.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Kamdyn Curfman: 12.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jacob Conner: 7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Texas State Players to Watch

  • Brandon Love: 11.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.7 BLK
  • Kaden Gumbs: 9.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Josh O'Garro: 7.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Christian Turner: 7.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jordan Mason: 15.5 PTS, 4 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Marshall vs. Texas State Stat Comparison

Texas State Rank Texas State AVG Marshall AVG Marshall Rank
286th 70 Points Scored 76.5 139th
124th 68.8 Points Allowed 78.5 329th
223rd 35.8 Rebounds 41.1 33rd
57th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 10.8 61st
356th 4.3 3pt Made 7.4 195th
249th 12.5 Assists 14.7 108th
196th 11.9 Turnovers 12.4 233rd

