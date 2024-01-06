On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the Minnesota Wild. Is Mathieu Olivier going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Mathieu Olivier score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Olivier stats and insights

  • In one of 20 games this season, Olivier scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • In one game versus the Wild this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Olivier has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.5 shots per game, and converts 5.0% of them.

Wild defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Wild are conceding 118 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Olivier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 8:28 Away W 3-2 SO
12/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:51 Away L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:21 Home L 6-3
12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 9:59 Home W 5-2
12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:08 Away L 7-3
12/5/2023 Kings 1 1 0 11:07 Home L 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 10:23 Away L 3-1
12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:10 Home W 4-2
11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 7:52 Away W 2-1
11/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:32 Home W 7-3

Blue Jackets vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

