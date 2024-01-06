Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris will face the Baltimore Ravens and their 13th-ranked rushing defense in Week 18, starting at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday.

On 229 carries this year, Harris has rushed for a team-high 923 yards (57.7 ypg). He has scored seven TDs on the ground. In the passing game, he has also reeled in 24 balls for 149 yards (9.3 ypg).

Harris vs. the Ravens

Harris vs the Ravens (since 2021): 5 GP / 56 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

5 GP / 56 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Ravens have given up 100 or more yards on the ground to five opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

Five opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Baltimore this year.

No player has run two or more TDs against the Ravens this season.

The Ravens yield 106.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense this season.

Opponents of the Ravens have put up five touchdowns on the ground (0.3 per game). The Ravens' defense is first in the league in that category.

Steelers Player Previews

Najee Harris Rushing Props vs. the Ravens

Rushing Yards: 61.5 (-111)

Harris Rushing Insights

Harris hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in nine of his 16 opportunities this season (56.2%).

The Steelers, who are 27th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 52.0% of the time while running 48.0%.

He has handled 51.1% of his team's 448 rushing attempts this season (229).

Harris has at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in six games this season, with multiple rushing TDs once.

He has scored seven of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (25.9%).

He has 36 red zone carries for 56.2% of the team share (his team runs on 59.3% of its plays in the red zone).

Najee Harris Receiving Props vs the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 2.5 (-110)

Harris Receiving Insights

Harris, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in six of 16 games this year.

Harris has received 6.8% of his team's 486 passing attempts this season (33 targets).

He has been targeted 33 times this season, averaging 4.5 yards per target.

Harris does not have a TD reception this season in 16 games.

Harris' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Seahawks 12/31/2023 Week 17 27 ATT / 122 YDS / 2 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 12/23/2023 Week 16 19 ATT / 78 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 12/16/2023 Week 15 12 ATT / 33 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 12/7/2023 Week 14 12 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 12/3/2023 Week 13 16 ATT / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs

