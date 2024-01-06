With the Pittsburgh Steelers squaring off against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18 (Saturday at 4:30 PM ET), is Najee Harris a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Steelers vs Ravens Anytime TD Bets

Will Najee Harris score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)

Harris has run for a team-high 923 yards on 229 attempts (57.7 yards per game) and seven touchdowns.

Harris also has 149 receiving yards (9.3 ypg) on 24 catches.

Harris has rushed for a TD in six games, with multiple rushing touchdowns once.

Najee Harris Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 49ers 6 31 0 2 2 0 Week 2 Browns 10 43 0 1 0 0 Week 3 @Raiders 19 65 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Texans 14 71 0 1 32 0 Week 5 Ravens 14 37 0 1 3 0 Week 7 @Rams 14 53 1 3 15 0 Week 8 Jaguars 7 13 0 5 42 0 Week 9 Titans 16 69 1 2 7 0 Week 10 Packers 16 82 1 3 14 0 Week 11 @Browns 12 35 0 1 1 0 Week 12 @Bengals 15 99 1 0 0 0 Week 13 Cardinals 16 63 0 2 14 0 Week 14 Patriots 12 29 0 3 19 0 Week 15 @Colts 12 33 0 0 0 0 Week 16 Bengals 19 78 1 0 0 0 Week 17 @Seahawks 27 122 2 0 0 0

