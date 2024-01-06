Will Najee Harris Score a Touchdown Against the Ravens in Week 18?
With the Pittsburgh Steelers squaring off against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18 (Saturday at 4:30 PM ET), is Najee Harris a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Steelers vs Ravens Anytime TD Bets
Will Najee Harris score a touchdown against the Ravens?
Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)
- Harris has run for a team-high 923 yards on 229 attempts (57.7 yards per game) and seven touchdowns.
- Harris also has 149 receiving yards (9.3 ypg) on 24 catches.
- Harris has rushed for a TD in six games, with multiple rushing touchdowns once.
Najee Harris Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|49ers
|6
|31
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Week 2
|Browns
|10
|43
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Raiders
|19
|65
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Texans
|14
|71
|0
|1
|32
|0
|Week 5
|Ravens
|14
|37
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 7
|@Rams
|14
|53
|1
|3
|15
|0
|Week 8
|Jaguars
|7
|13
|0
|5
|42
|0
|Week 9
|Titans
|16
|69
|1
|2
|7
|0
|Week 10
|Packers
|16
|82
|1
|3
|14
|0
|Week 11
|@Browns
|12
|35
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 12
|@Bengals
|15
|99
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Cardinals
|16
|63
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 14
|Patriots
|12
|29
|0
|3
|19
|0
|Week 15
|@Colts
|12
|33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Bengals
|19
|78
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Seahawks
|27
|122
|2
|0
|0
|0
