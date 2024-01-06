As we enter Week 18 of the NFL schedule, which team is on top? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

NFL Power Rankings

1. Ravens

Current Record: 13-3 | Projected Record: 14-3

13-3 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +350

+350 Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th

4th Last Game: W 56-19 vs Dolphins

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: Steelers

Steelers Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

2. 49ers

Current Record: 12-4 | Projected Record: 13-4

12-4 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +210

+210 Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th

11th Last Game: W 27-10 vs Commanders

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: Rams

Rams Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

3. Cowboys

Current Record: 11-5 | Projected Record: 12-5

11-5 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +900

+900 Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th

28th Last Game: W 20-19 vs Lions

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: @ Commanders

@ Commanders Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

4. Browns

Current Record: 11-5 | Projected Record: 12-5

11-5 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3500

+3500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th

5th Last Game: W 37-20 vs Jets

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: @ Bengals

@ Bengals Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

5. Bills

Current Record: 10-6 | Projected Record: 10-7

10-6 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +800

+800 Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th

30th Last Game: W 27-21 vs Patriots

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: @ Dolphins

@ Dolphins Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

6. Lions

Current Record: 11-5 | Projected Record: 12-5

11-5 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2000

+2000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th

14th Last Game: L 20-19 vs Cowboys

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: Vikings

Vikings Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

7. Rams

Current Record: 9-7 | Projected Record: 9-8

9-7 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th

9th Last Game: W 26-25 vs Giants

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: @ 49ers

@ 49ers Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

8. Dolphins

Current Record: 11-5 | Projected Record: 12-5

11-5 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200

+1200 Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st

31st Last Game: L 56-19 vs Ravens

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: Bills

Bills Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

9. Chiefs

Current Record: 10-6 | Projected Record: 11-6

10-6 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +800

+800 Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd

22nd Last Game: W 25-17 vs Bengals

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: @ Chargers

@ Chargers Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

10. Jaguars

Current Record: 9-7 | Projected Record: 10-7

9-7 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3300

+3300 Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th

7th Last Game: W 26-0 vs Panthers

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: @ Titans

@ Titans Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

11. Steelers

Current Record: 9-7 | Projected Record: 9-8

9-7 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000

+25000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd

3rd Last Game: W 30-23 vs Seahawks

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: @ Ravens

@ Ravens Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

12. Buccaneers

Current Record: 8-8 | Projected Record: 9-8

8-8 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th

17th Last Game: L 23-13 vs Saints

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: @ Panthers

@ Panthers Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

13. Bengals

Current Record: 8-8 | Projected Record: 8-9

8-8 | 8-9 Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st

1st Last Game: L 25-17 vs Chiefs

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: Browns

Browns Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

14. Saints

Current Record: 8-8 | Projected Record: 9-8

8-8 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th

29th Last Game: W 23-13 vs Buccaneers

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: Falcons

Falcons Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

15. Packers

Current Record: 8-8 | Projected Record: 9-8

8-8 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +20000

+20000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th

26th Last Game: W 33-10 vs Vikings

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: Bears

Bears Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

16. Texans

Current Record: 9-7 | Projected Record: 9-8

9-7 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000

+8000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th

25th Last Game: W 26-3 vs Titans

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: @ Colts

@ Colts Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

17. Colts

Current Record: 9-7 | Projected Record: 10-7

9-7 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500

+12500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th

19th Last Game: W 23-20 vs Raiders

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: Texans

Texans Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

18. Eagles

Current Record: 11-5 | Projected Record: 12-5

11-5 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1100

+1100 Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th

20th Last Game: L 35-31 vs Cardinals

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: @ Giants

@ Giants Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

19. Seahawks

Current Record: 8-8 | Projected Record: 9-8

8-8 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500

+12500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th

6th Last Game: L 30-23 vs Steelers

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: @ Cardinals

@ Cardinals Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

20. Bears

Current Record: 7-9 | Projected Record: 7-10

7-9 | 7-10 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th

27th Last Game: W 37-17 vs Falcons

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: @ Packers

@ Packers Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

21. Raiders

Current Record: 7-9 | Projected Record: 8-9

7-9 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +50000

+50000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th

24th Last Game: L 23-20 vs Colts

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: Broncos

Broncos Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

22. Vikings

Current Record: 7-9 | Projected Record: 7-10

7-9 | 7-10 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +50000

+50000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th

18th Last Game: L 33-10 vs Packers

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: @ Lions

@ Lions Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

23. Broncos

Current Record: 8-8 | Projected Record: 8-9

8-8 | 8-9 Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st

21st Last Game: W 16-9 vs Chargers

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: @ Raiders

@ Raiders Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

24. Chargers

Current Record: 5-11 | Projected Record: 5-12

5-11 | 5-12 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000

+150000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th

8th Last Game: L 16-9 vs Broncos

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: Chiefs

Chiefs Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

25. Falcons

Current Record: 7-9 | Projected Record: 7-10

7-9 | 7-10 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +50000

+50000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd

32nd Last Game: L 37-17 vs Bears

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: @ Saints

@ Saints Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

26. Titans

Current Record: 5-11 | Projected Record: 5-12

5-11 | 5-12 Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th

10th Last Game: L 26-3 vs Texans

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: Jaguars

Jaguars Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

27. Cardinals

Current Record: 4-12 | Projected Record: 4-13

4-12 | 4-13 Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd

2nd Last Game: W 35-31 vs Eagles

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: Seahawks

Seahawks Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

28. Patriots

Current Record: 4-12 | Projected Record: 5-12

4-12 | 5-12 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000

+150000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th

16th Last Game: L 27-21 vs Bills

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: Jets

Jets Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

29. Jets

Current Record: 6-10 | Projected Record: 6-11

6-10 | 6-11 Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th

13th Last Game: L 37-20 vs Browns

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: @ Patriots

@ Patriots Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

30. Giants

Current Record: 5-11 | Projected Record: 5-12

5-11 | 5-12 Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th

15th Last Game: L 26-25 vs Rams

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: Eagles

Eagles Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

31. Commanders

Current Record: 4-12 | Projected Record: 4-13

4-12 | 4-13 Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd

23rd Last Game: L 27-10 vs 49ers

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: Cowboys

Cowboys Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

32. Panthers

Current Record: 2-14 | Projected Record: 2-15

2-14 | 2-15 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000

+150000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th

12th Last Game: L 26-0 vs Jaguars

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: Buccaneers

Buccaneers Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.