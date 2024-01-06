Can we expect Ohio State to earn a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Preseason national championship odds: +8000

+8000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +10000

How Ohio State ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-3 2-2 35 31 55

Ohio State's best wins

On November 24 versus the Alabama Crimson Tide, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 27) in the RPI rankings, Ohio State captured its signature win of the season, a 92-81 victory at a neutral site. Bruce Thornton, in that signature victory, put up a team-best 29 points with three rebounds and four assists. Roddy Gayle Jr. also played a role with 23 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

79-73 at home over Oakland (No. 76/RPI) on November 6

86-56 over Santa Clara (No. 104/RPI) on November 25

76-72 at home over Rutgers (No. 116/RPI) on January 3

84-74 at home over Minnesota (No. 143/RPI) on December 3

78-75 over West Virginia (No. 174/RPI) on December 30

Ohio State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 5-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Ohio State is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 32nd-most victories.

According to the RPI, Ohio State has five wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the third-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Buckeyes are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most wins.

Schedule insights

Ohio State gets the 81st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Buckeyes have 17 games remaining this season, including 12 versus teams with worse records, and 15 against teams with records above .500.

OSU's upcoming schedule includes five games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Ohio State's next game

Matchup: Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV Channel: BTN

