Can we count on Ohio State to secure a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

Want to bet on Ohio State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Ohio State ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-3 2-1 20 18 17

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio State's best wins

Ohio State beat the Belmont Bruins (No. 40 in the RPI) in an 84-55 win on December 22 -- its best victory of the season. Against Belmont, Jacy Sheldon led the team by dropping 31 points to go along with five rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

75-57 over Oklahoma State (No. 41/RPI) on November 22

78-58 on the road over Tennessee (No. 75/RPI) on December 3

94-84 at home over Penn State (No. 86/RPI) on December 10

79-55 over East Carolina (No. 105/RPI) on November 20

83-40 at home over Cornell (No. 142/RPI) on November 26

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ohio State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 5-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Against Quadrant 1 opponents based on the RPI, Ohio State is 2-3 (.400%) -- tied for the 14th-most victories, but also tied for the 42nd-most defeats.

Ohio State has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (five).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Ohio State takes on the 15th-toughest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Buckeyes have 12 games left versus teams above .500. They have nine upcoming games against teams with worse records.

OSU has 14 games remaining this year, including three contests versus Top 25 teams.

Ohio State's next game

Matchup: Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV Channel: BTN

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Ohio State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.