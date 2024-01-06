The Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) look to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • TV: FOX
Ohio State Stats Insights

  • The Buckeyes are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 42% the Hoosiers allow to opponents.
  • Ohio State has an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42% from the field.
  • The Buckeyes are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoosiers sit at 208th.
  • The Buckeyes put up 79.1 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 74.3 the Hoosiers give up.
  • Ohio State is 10-1 when scoring more than 74.3 points.

Indiana Stats Insights

  • The Hoosiers are shooting 49.2% from the field, 8.3% higher than the 40.9% the Buckeyes' opponents have shot this season.
  • Indiana has compiled a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.
  • The Buckeyes are the rebounding team in the country, the Hoosiers rank 297th.
  • The Hoosiers' 75.9 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 65.4 the Buckeyes allow to opponents.
  • Indiana has an 8-2 record when giving up fewer than 79.1 points.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Ohio State performed better in home games last year, scoring 74.7 points per game, compared to 68.1 per game in away games.
  • Defensively the Buckeyes played better in home games last season, giving up 63 points per game, compared to 76.3 when playing on the road.
  • At home, Ohio State sunk 0.4 more threes per game (6.7) than in road games (6.3). However, it had a worse three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to when playing on the road (36.5%).

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Indiana scored 80.1 points per game last season, 12.6 more than it averaged on the road (67.5).
  • At home, the Hoosiers conceded 65.4 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 72.2.
  • Indiana drained more 3-pointers at home (6.4 per game) than on the road (4.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.4%) than on the road (33.3%).

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 New Orleans W 78-36 Value City Arena
12/30/2023 West Virginia W 78-75 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
1/3/2024 Rutgers W 76-72 Value City Arena
1/6/2024 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall
1/10/2024 Wisconsin - Value City Arena
1/15/2024 @ Michigan - Crisler Center

Indiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 North Alabama W 83-66 Assembly Hall
12/29/2023 Kennesaw State W 100-87 Assembly Hall
1/3/2024 @ Nebraska L 86-70 Pinnacle Bank Arena
1/6/2024 Ohio State - Assembly Hall
1/9/2024 @ Rutgers - Jersey Mike's Arena
1/12/2024 Minnesota - Assembly Hall

