How to Watch Ohio State vs. Indiana on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Assembly Hall. The matchup airs on FOX.
Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: FOX
Ohio State Stats Insights
- This season, the Buckeyes have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 42.0% of shots the Hoosiers' opponents have hit.
- Ohio State has an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.0% from the field.
- The Buckeyes are the 65th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoosiers rank 206th.
- The Buckeyes record 79.1 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 74.3 the Hoosiers allow.
- When Ohio State puts up more than 74.3 points, it is 10-1.
Indiana Stats Insights
- The Hoosiers are shooting 49.2% from the field, 8.3% higher than the 40.9% the Buckeyes' opponents have shot this season.
- Indiana has compiled a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.
- The Hoosiers are the 206th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes sit at 51st.
- The Hoosiers score an average of 75.9 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 65.4 the Buckeyes allow.
- Indiana has an 8-2 record when allowing fewer than 79.1 points.
Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Ohio State posted 74.7 points per game at home last season. In road games, it averaged 68.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Buckeyes ceded 63.0 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 76.3.
- In terms of total three-pointers made, Ohio State performed better in home games last season, averaging 6.7 per game, compared to 6.3 on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 35.5% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 36.5% mark on the road.
Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Indiana put up 80.1 points per game last season, 12.6 more than it averaged on the road (67.5).
- At home, the Hoosiers allowed 65.4 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 72.2.
- Indiana sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.4 per game) than on the road (4.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.4%) than away (33.3%).
Ohio State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|New Orleans
|W 78-36
|Value City Arena
|12/30/2023
|West Virginia
|W 78-75
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|1/3/2024
|Rutgers
|W 76-72
|Value City Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|1/10/2024
|Wisconsin
|-
|Value City Arena
|1/15/2024
|@ Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
Indiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|North Alabama
|W 83-66
|Assembly Hall
|12/29/2023
|Kennesaw State
|W 100-87
|Assembly Hall
|1/3/2024
|@ Nebraska
|L 86-70
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|1/6/2024
|Ohio State
|-
|Assembly Hall
|1/9/2024
|@ Rutgers
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|1/12/2024
|Minnesota
|-
|Assembly Hall
