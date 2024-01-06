The Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Assembly Hall. The matchup airs on FOX.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • TV: FOX
Ohio State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Buckeyes have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 42.0% of shots the Hoosiers' opponents have hit.
  • Ohio State has an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.0% from the field.
  • The Buckeyes are the 65th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoosiers rank 206th.
  • The Buckeyes record 79.1 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 74.3 the Hoosiers allow.
  • When Ohio State puts up more than 74.3 points, it is 10-1.

Indiana Stats Insights

  • The Hoosiers are shooting 49.2% from the field, 8.3% higher than the 40.9% the Buckeyes' opponents have shot this season.
  • Indiana has compiled a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.
  • The Hoosiers are the 206th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes sit at 51st.
  • The Hoosiers score an average of 75.9 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 65.4 the Buckeyes allow.
  • Indiana has an 8-2 record when allowing fewer than 79.1 points.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Ohio State posted 74.7 points per game at home last season. In road games, it averaged 68.1 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Buckeyes ceded 63.0 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 76.3.
  • In terms of total three-pointers made, Ohio State performed better in home games last season, averaging 6.7 per game, compared to 6.3 on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 35.5% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 36.5% mark on the road.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Indiana put up 80.1 points per game last season, 12.6 more than it averaged on the road (67.5).
  • At home, the Hoosiers allowed 65.4 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 72.2.
  • Indiana sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.4 per game) than on the road (4.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.4%) than away (33.3%).

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 New Orleans W 78-36 Value City Arena
12/30/2023 West Virginia W 78-75 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
1/3/2024 Rutgers W 76-72 Value City Arena
1/6/2024 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall
1/10/2024 Wisconsin - Value City Arena
1/15/2024 @ Michigan - Crisler Center

Indiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 North Alabama W 83-66 Assembly Hall
12/29/2023 Kennesaw State W 100-87 Assembly Hall
1/3/2024 @ Nebraska L 86-70 Pinnacle Bank Arena
1/6/2024 Ohio State - Assembly Hall
1/9/2024 @ Rutgers - Jersey Mike's Arena
1/12/2024 Minnesota - Assembly Hall

