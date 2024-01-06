The Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) will try to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Assembly Hall. The contest airs on FOX.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • TV: FOX
Ohio State Stats Insights

  • The Buckeyes have shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 42% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers have averaged.
  • Ohio State has compiled an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42% from the field.
  • The Hoosiers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Buckeyes rank 51st.
  • The Buckeyes' 79.1 points per game are only 4.8 more points than the 74.3 the Hoosiers give up.
  • Ohio State has put together a 10-1 record in games it scores more than 74.3 points.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Ohio State put up 74.7 points per game last season, 6.6 more than it averaged away (68.1).
  • At home, the Buckeyes conceded 63 points per game, 13.3 fewer points than they allowed away (76.3).
  • Ohio State drained more 3-pointers at home (6.7 per game) than away (6.3) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than away (36.5%).

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 New Orleans W 78-36 Value City Arena
12/30/2023 West Virginia W 78-75 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
1/3/2024 Rutgers W 76-72 Value City Arena
1/6/2024 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall
1/10/2024 Wisconsin - Value City Arena
1/15/2024 @ Michigan - Crisler Center

