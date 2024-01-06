Ohio State vs. Indiana: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) will attempt to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Assembly Hall, airing at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio State vs. Indiana matchup in this article.
Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ohio State vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio State Moneyline
|Indiana Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Ohio State (-1.5)
|149.5
|-120
|+100
Ohio State vs. Indiana Betting Trends
- Ohio State has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.
- The Buckeyes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total nine out of 14 times this season.
- Indiana is 6-8-0 ATS this season.
- A total of eight Hoosiers games this year have gone over the point total.
Ohio State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6500
- Ohio State is three spots higher based on its national championship odds (30th in the country) than its computer ranking (33rd).
- Bookmakers have moved the Buckeyes' national championship odds up from +7000 at the beginning of the season to +6500. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 46th-biggest change.
- The implied probability of Ohio State winning the national championship, based on its +6500 moneyline odds, is 1.5%.
