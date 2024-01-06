Ohio State vs. Indiana January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big Ten schedule includes the Indiana Hoosiers (9-3, 2-0 Big Ten) meeting the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten) at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.
Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
Ohio State Players to Watch
- Bruce Thornton: 17.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Roddy Gayle Jr.: 13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Jamison Battle: 14.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Zed Key: 10.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Felix Okpara: 6.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK
Indiana Players to Watch
- Kel'el Ware: 14.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Malik Reneau: 14.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Trey Galloway: 10.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mackenzie Mgbako: 9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Anthony Walker: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
Ohio State vs. Indiana Stat Comparison
|Indiana Rank
|Indiana AVG
|Ohio State AVG
|Ohio State Rank
|200th
|74.3
|Points Scored
|79.4
|81st
|214th
|72.3
|Points Allowed
|64.1
|38th
|241st
|35.3
|Rebounds
|39.2
|79th
|300th
|7.5
|Off. Rebounds
|11
|53rd
|356th
|4.3
|3pt Made
|8.1
|126th
|109th
|14.7
|Assists
|15.2
|93rd
|144th
|11.4
|Turnovers
|10.7
|91st
