Saturday's Big Ten schedule includes the Indiana Hoosiers (9-3, 2-0 Big Ten) meeting the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten) at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Ohio State Players to Watch

Bruce Thornton: 17.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Roddy Gayle Jr.: 13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Jamison Battle: 14.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Zed Key: 10.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Felix Okpara: 6.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK

Indiana Players to Watch

Kel'el Ware: 14.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

14.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Malik Reneau: 14.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

14.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Trey Galloway: 10.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Mackenzie Mgbako: 9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Anthony Walker: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Ohio State vs. Indiana Stat Comparison

Indiana Rank Indiana AVG Ohio State AVG Ohio State Rank 200th 74.3 Points Scored 79.4 81st 214th 72.3 Points Allowed 64.1 38th 241st 35.3 Rebounds 39.2 79th 300th 7.5 Off. Rebounds 11 53rd 356th 4.3 3pt Made 8.1 126th 109th 14.7 Assists 15.2 93rd 144th 11.4 Turnovers 10.7 91st

