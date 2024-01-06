Saturday's Big Ten schedule includes the Indiana Hoosiers (9-3, 2-0 Big Ten) meeting the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten) at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Information

Ohio State Players to Watch

  • Bruce Thornton: 17.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Roddy Gayle Jr.: 13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jamison Battle: 14.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Zed Key: 10.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Felix Okpara: 6.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK

Indiana Players to Watch

  • Kel'el Ware: 14.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Malik Reneau: 14.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Trey Galloway: 10.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mackenzie Mgbako: 9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Anthony Walker: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Ohio State vs. Indiana Stat Comparison

Indiana Rank Indiana AVG Ohio State AVG Ohio State Rank
200th 74.3 Points Scored 79.4 81st
214th 72.3 Points Allowed 64.1 38th
241st 35.3 Rebounds 39.2 79th
300th 7.5 Off. Rebounds 11 53rd
356th 4.3 3pt Made 8.1 126th
109th 14.7 Assists 15.2 93rd
144th 11.4 Turnovers 10.7 91st

