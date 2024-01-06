Pat Freiermuth will be running routes against the sixth-best passing defense in the league when his Pittsburgh Steelers meet the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18, on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET.

Freiermuth has posted 287 receiving yards on 30 catches with two touchdowns this campaign, averaging 28.7 yards per game.

Freiermuth vs. the Ravens

Freiermuth vs the Ravens (since 2021): 4 GP / 37 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 37 REC YPG / REC TD Baltimore has given up 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Ravens have surrendered a TD pass to 16 opposing players this year.

Baltimore has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 195.6 passing yards per game given up by the Ravens defense makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Ravens have put up 17 touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). The Ravens' defense is first in the league in that category.

Pat Freiermuth Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 25.5 (-118)

Freiermuth Receiving Insights

In three of 10 games this season, Freiermuth has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Freiermuth has received 9.3% of his team's 486 passing attempts this season (45 targets).

He has 287 receiving yards on 45 targets to rank 104th in league play with 6.4 yards per target.

Freiermuth has had a touchdown catch in two of 10 games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has 7.4% of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Freiermuth has been targeted six times in the red zone (13.6% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts).

Freiermuth's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Seahawks 12/31/2023 Week 17 4 TAR / 3 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 12/16/2023 Week 15 4 TAR / 3 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 12/7/2023 Week 14 7 TAR / 3 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 3 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/26/2023 Week 12 11 TAR / 9 REC / 120 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

